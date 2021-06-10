Plant-based diet could lower severity of COVID-19

A new study has suggested that those who eat a plant-based and/ or pescatarian diet are significantly less likely to develop severe COVID-19 infection. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health’. Pescatarian diet involves eating fish, as a main source of protein, alongside vegetables and other plant-based foods.

The study by researchers in the United States (U.S.) and some European countries, found that pescatarians had 59 per cent lower odds of developing serious illness from coronavirus, this number jumping to 73 per cent for people following a plantbased diet. Comparedwiththosewho said they only consumed plant-based foods, those who reported eating a low carb-high protein diet had nearly four times the odds of having a moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, reported the ‘Science Focus’. The figures were based on the survey responses of 2,884 frontline doctors and nurses, those with extensive exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, across the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.S., reported the ‘Science Focus’.

