News Top Stories

Plant-based diet could lower severity of COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study has suggested that those who eat a plant-based and/ or pescatarian diet are significantly less likely to develop severe COVID-19 infection. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health’. Pescatarian diet involves eating fish, as a main source of protein, alongside vegetables and other plant-based foods.

The study by researchers in the United States (U.S.) and some European countries, found that pescatarians had 59 per cent lower odds of developing serious illness from coronavirus, this number jumping to 73 per cent for people following a plantbased diet. Comparedwiththosewho said they only consumed plant-based foods, those who reported eating a low carb-high protein diet had nearly four times the odds of having a moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, reported the ‘Science Focus’. The figures were based on the survey responses of 2,884 frontline doctors and nurses, those with extensive exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, across the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.S., reported the ‘Science Focus’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Nigeria has never had it this bad, says Alaafin

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Alaafin of Oyo, the Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, yesterday decried the security situation in the country, saying that Nigeria has never had it this bad.   In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists yesterday, the monarch likened the current situation to the 1967 crisis during the early […]
News Top Stories

4 killed, 1 missing in herders, ethnic clashes in Ondo, Oyo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Babatope Okeowo Sola Adeyemo

Two persons have been killed in Ondo State by bandits suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen operating in a forest reserve in Owo Local Government Area of the state. The deceased, who were identified as a farmer and a member of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria were murdered in Ago Sanusi along Ute Road in […]
News

Kano youths protest, ask Saraki to contest presidency in 2023

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Hundreds of youths from across northern Nigeria yesterday took to the streets of Kano protesting against the current situation in the country and insisting that former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, contests the nation’s highest political office, the presidency, in 2023.   The youth marched from the city centre in Kano to the Nigeria Union […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica