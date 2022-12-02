Plant-based diets could reduce colon cancer risk –Study

A large study has found that, in men, a diet that is high in healthy plant-based foods is associated with lower colon cancer risk. Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, bowel, colon, or rectal cancer, is the third most commonly diagnosed and the second deadliest cancer. The study is published in ‘BMC Medicine’. The new study found that a diet high in healthy plant-based foods — whole grains, fresh fruit, and vegetables — is associated with a lower risk of colon cancer in men. Alternatively, the study showed that unhealthy plant-based foods such as refined grains, fruit juices, and added sugars — had no beneficial effect on cancer risk.
Related Articles
Mother stabs 17-year-old daughter to death in Ogun
A 45-year-old woman, Kafayat Lawal, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly beating and stabbing her 17-year-old daughter, Ayomide Adekoya, to death. The suspect, according to the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, allegedly locked the victim up, beat and stabbed her in the chest with […]
Kidnap victim dies after regaining freedom in Ondo
One of the four persons abducted by kidnappers last month in Ondo State, Mr. Bashiru Adekile, is dead. Adekile was kidnapped with the traditional head of Iku quarters alongside two others along Ikare-Owo Highway, while en route Ikare-Akoko from Akure, the state capital. According to family sources, Adekile died on Thursday, two weeks after they […]
FG approves N28bn for radar upgrade, control tower rehabilitation –NAMA
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said the Federal Government has approved N28 billion for the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) upgrade. It also said it is currently upgrading control towers at four international airports. The control tower upgrade, according to the agency, is overdue as the equipment was installed over 10 years […]
