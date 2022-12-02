Plant-based diets could reduce colon cancer risk –Study

A large study has found that, in men, a diet that is high in healthy plant-based foods is associated with lower colon cancer risk. Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, bowel, colon, or rectal cancer, is the third most commonly diagnosed and the second deadliest cancer. The study is published in ‘BMC Medicine’. The new study found that a diet high in healthy plant-based foods — whole grains, fresh fruit, and vegetables — is associated with a lower risk of colon cancer in men. Alternatively, the study showed that unhealthy plant-based foods such as refined grains, fruit juices, and added sugars — had no beneficial effect on cancer risk.

