Plant-based diets lower risk of developing diabetes – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have found that the consumption of healthy plant-based foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, coffee, and legumes, is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) in generally healthy people and support their role in diabetes prevention.

These are the results of a new research published in ‘Diabetologia,’ the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]). The study was conducted by Professor Frank Hu and colleagues at the Department of Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, U.S. Over 90 per cent of diabetes cases are the type 2 form, and the condition  poses a major threat to health around the world.

Global prevalence of the disease in adults has more than tripled in less than two decades, with cases increasing from around 150 million in 2000 to over 450 million in 2019 and projected to rise to around 700 million in 2045.

The diabetes epidemic  is primarily caused by unhealthy diets, having overweight or obesity, genetic predisposition, and other lifestyle factors such as a lack of exercise

 

