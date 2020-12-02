News

Plant-based foods can promote weight loss

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said plantbased diet has a positive effect on kidney, lung and overall health. These are the findings of a new study published in ‘JAMA Network Open’.

 

Adding to the health benefits of a plant-based diet, a recent study similarly found that it can also help boost metabolism that may further lead to weight loss. Metabolism is a term that is used to describe all chemical reactions involved in maintaining the living state of the cells and the organism.

 

The new study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in the U.S, was a randomised control trial where participants were observed for 16 weeks, on the basis of two types of diet.

 

The ‘NDTV’ reported that one group was given a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes while the other group made no changes in their existing diet.

 

The study team found that the group who were on a plant-based diet experienced an escalation in after-meal calorie burn process (18.7 per cent approx.); whereas the other group had no significant changes.

 

The former also saw weight loss by 6.4kg on an average.

 

According to the study author Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee, “Over the course of years and decades, burning more calories after every meal can make a significant difference in weight management.”

 

Besides these groundbreaking findings, the research also stated that there was a significant reduction in fat store in muscle cells that may have a link with type-2 diabetes.

 

“After just 16 weeks on a low-fat, plant-based diet, study participants reduced the fat in their cells and lowered their chances for developing type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Kahleova.

 

A previous study, published in the ‘Journal of the Ameri  can College of Cardiology,’ stated that plant-based diet may also help reduce the risk of heart failure by up to 41 per cent, when compared to a diet rich in added fats.

