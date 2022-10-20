Plant in Bonny still in operation – NLNG

Success Nwogu

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) on Thursday, said operations at its facility, have not been shut down due to flooding, following its declaration of Force Majeure on Monday.

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh, in a statement, said the company’s plant is in operation, though at a limited capacity, due to reduced gas supply from some of its upstream gas suppliers.

Odeh added: “None of NLNG’s assets on Bonny Island or in any of its host communities are impacted by the flood. The Force Majeure is as a consequence of a similar notice by Upstream Gas Suppliers due to the impact of flood in their production facilities.

“NLNG is working with all critical stakeholders on mitigating the impact on product deliveries.

“NLNG continues to monitor the situation with Upstream Gas Suppliers and is evaluating the impact of the flood on its business.”

