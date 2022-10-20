Business

Plant in Bonny still in operation – NLNG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Success Nwogu

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) on Thursday, said operations at its facility, have not been shut down due to flooding, following its declaration of Force Majeure on Monday.

General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, Andy Odeh, in a statement, said the company’s plant is in operation, though at a limited capacity, due to reduced gas supply from some of its upstream gas suppliers.

Odeh added: “None of NLNG’s assets on Bonny Island or in any of its host communities are impacted by the flood. The Force Majeure is as a consequence of a similar notice by Upstream Gas Suppliers due to the impact of flood in their production facilities.

“NLNG is working with all critical stakeholders on mitigating the impact on product deliveries.

“NLNG continues to monitor the situation with Upstream Gas Suppliers and is evaluating the impact of the flood on its business.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Hope rises for ISPs as customers hit 191,790

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Point of presence expands From 167,091 recorded last year, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country recorded an increase in their active customers, which hit 191,790 at the end of the second quarter of this year. According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), more ISPs have also become active in the last […]
Business

‘Prolonged Russian-Ukraine crisis’ll worsen Nigeria’s situation’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Warning Nigeria faces hungerinduced  unrest   Unless Nigerian authorities take measures to address rising food prices, a prolongation of the Russian-Ukraine crisis will negatively impact the country, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said.   The analysts, who stated this, while commenting on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa, contended […]
Business

NCAA: Azman grounded to save aviation industry

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, has maintained that the decision to ground Azman Airlines after thorough audit that indicted the carrier over safety issues was not personal, but done in the overall interest of the industry.   Nuhu, who spoke at the weekend in Lagos, however, disclosed that what […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica