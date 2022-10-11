Plant operators kick as Daewoo shuts down Train 7 site

The National Association of Plant Operators (NAPO) has faulted the shutdown of the Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited (DECN) Train 7 project site in Bonny, Rivers State, demanding that the management of the company pay them their entitlements first.

The President-General of NAPO, Harold Ben stowe, also demanded for the safety of workers before the shutdown is implemented, directing NAPO members to remain at the site until Daewoo settles their safety and relevant entitlements.

He also faulted the reasons Daewoo gave for the site shutdown, noting that the company had never taken responsibility for the safety of its workers.

Daewoo had announced the shutdown of its Train 7 project site over alleged inability to guarantee the safety of its workers and equipment

