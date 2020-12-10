Plantain could boost weak erection, low sperm count

Plantain, ‘musa paradaisica’, is a household plant. Both adults and children alike know it. Even though people are familiar with the plantain plant, and enjoy its fruit, they do not pay attention to its other uses. When plantain is roasted, it is called ‘boole’ in Yoruba. When fried it is called ‘dodo’. The plantain plant, which is rich in Inulin, alkaloids and noradrenaline, is a beauty to behold. The leaves are evergreen.

The trunk is soft and contains a lot of fluid. Yorubas call it ‘Ogede nla’ or ‘Ogede agbagba’, Binis call it ‘Ogheda’ or ‘Oghede’, and Hausas call it ‘Ayaba’. In Igbo there are varieties of names for plantain: ‘Ogadejioke’, ‘ojioko’, ‘abereka’.

The green leaf of plantain is very useful for treating diabetes. Simply boil the fresh leaves in water. Drink a glassful twice daily. However, pregnant women should not take this preparation, as it is capable of stimulating the uterus, thus promoting miscarriage. The whitish fluid that shows when plantain leaf is cut is very effective for treating wounds, especially fresh wounds. The juice stops the flow of blood very quickly. Perhaps the most medicinal part of plantain is the sap. The sap is present in every part of the plant. By piercing any part of the plant, especially the trunk, one can collect the sap.

How to collect plantain sap

Cut the trunk of a plantain into pieces. Pound the pieces in a mortar. Then, squeeze out the juice. What you have is a potent herbal juice that can be used for varieties of illnesses. Mix one bottle of the juice with half a bottle of honey. Henceforth, this preparation will be referred to as Plantain solution [PS]. This knowledge is one of the hidden treasures, which many of our knowledgeable fathers and mothers keep close to their chests. The simplest things in nature are often the most important. How often do you see a banana tree and pass by without even taking a second look? So often, we are so busy pursuing one material thing or the other, forgetting that happiness consists in opening ourselves to the hidden wisdom in nature.

Human beings are busy pursuing happiness and beauty. Yet, right there in front of them is paradise. Wake up from your slumber oh man and woman and stop taking things for granted. Let the beauty of nature permeate your being and reflect through you!

• The juice of plantain can be used for the following illnesses:

• NERVOUSNESS: PS offers quick relief for nervousness and even hysteria. It calms the system and promotes sleep. Drink two dessert spoons of PS twice daily.

•EPILEPSY: PS offers great hope for those suffering from epilepsy. It effectively hinders electric discharge in the brain, thus preventing epileptic fits. The dosage is two dessertspoons of PS thrice daily.

• DYSENTERY: Drinking two dessert spoons of PS twice daily will bring relief to those suffering from dysentery as well as diarrhoea, constipation and indigestion.

• ULCER: For intestinal ulcer, drink two tablespoons of PS twice daily. For chronic external ulcers, use cotton wool to apply PS to the wound twice daily.

• SKIN INFECTIONS: Apply PS to the skin in cases of burns, skin rashes and insect bites.

Uses of plantain root

Plantain root is very useful for a number of illnesses. Cut some plantain roots into pieces, and then pound in a mortar. Press out the juice and throw the chaff away. Mix half a bottle of honey with one bottle of the juice. Once again, what you have left is a potent herbal solution, henceforth referred to as PRJ [plantain root juice]. PRJ is effective for the following complaints:

• PROSTRITIS: Prostate cancer is on the increase every day. Orthodox medicine has nothing to offer except surgical operation, which is of little value. Does it mean that there is no hope? Well, there is always hope. There is no hopelessness in nature.

PRJ is of great help in reducing prostrate tumour, retention of urine and other related ailments. Drink three dessert spoons of PRJ thrice daily. • KIDNEY PROBLEMS: For all forms of kidney problems, PRJ offers great hope. It promotes the flow of urine and helps in metabolism.

