Arts & Entertainments

Plaqad launches Influencer Compensation Report 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading Marketing and PR Tech startup, Plaqad has launched the second edition of its influencer compensation report. The report, which was announced at a virtual launch on Saturday 29th 2020, is Sub-Saharan Africa’s first and only report focused exclusively on researching and sharing insights on the workings of influencer remuneration in Africa’s largest economy. This year’s edition of the report features data and insights from more than 10,000 influencers, marketers and consumers exploring in detail topics ranging from influencer remuneration structure, products compensation, influencer marketing ROI, consumer perception, fraud in influencer marketing and more. According to the report, more than eighty per cent of influencers surveyed prefer monetary compensation as against receiving products as compensation.

Of the influencers who opted for products, 16% of influencers say they will only accept products or services from luxury brands only. Speaking at the launch, Gbenga Sogabike, CEO, Plaqad Limited said: “The Influencer Compensation Report 2020 is the most robust piece of research on the topic of influencer compensation.

This year, we surveyed more than 10,000 respondents encompassing all stakeholders, from consumers to brands, agencies to influencers.” “The report will undoubtedly help industry stakeholders and the general public make better sense of how payment and compensation work in the influencer marketing industry in Africa’s largest economy.” Founded in 2017 as “a social network connecting brands and individuals to bloggers, news websites, publishers, and social media influencers”, the Plaqad, in June, launched SocialCred, Africa’s first-ever social media influence ranking app. Beyond its cool factor, SocialCred serves an important function of helping brands assess and select influencers based on their influence quotient across Instagram, Twitter and Youtube.

Influencer marketing has seen significant growth in recent years with the rise of digital innovation, ad-blocking technologies and even more importantly the compelling need for brands to connect with consumers in a deeper, more authentic and relatable way. With the COVID-19 pandemic necessitating prolonged social distancing and lockdown measures across the globe, traditional means of marketing like events, outof- home and newspapers have suffered setbacks as consumer behaviour continues to change. Companies like Plaqad are at the forefront of leveraging digital media technology in helping marketers, influencers, brands and the government navigate the new reality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: My woman is older than me, says Praise

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Praise Nelson, a former housemate of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show, has dismissed a claim by Brighto, an excolleague at the ‘Lockdown’ house, that his fiancée is over 60 years. Brighto, whose real name is Bright Ezekiel Osemudiame, had during a conversation with Kiddwaya, made several claims about the former housemate, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Box Office: ‘New Mutants’ lands $7m debut

Posted on Author Reporter

  Superhero thriller “The New Mutants,” one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend. Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release […]
Arts & Entertainments

Anita Joseph: Marry a man you’re sexually attracted to

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Voluptuous actress Anita Joseph has been steadily dishing out marriage advice since she tied the knot with her comedian husband, Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish. The actress has once again taken to social media to share from her ‘wealth of knowledge’, the kind of man every woman should marry. In the new video, Anita Joseph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: