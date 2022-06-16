Health

Plastic Surgery Death: Surgeon sues for calm as investigation continues

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ogbe Joehness Omoruyi who carried out the surgery in which his client allegedly died, has appealed to the family of the deceased, her friends, as well as professional colleagues to be patient while investigations are being conducted.

Omoruyi during a media briefing in Lagos, while expressing condolences to the parents, the siblings, relatives, friends and well-wishers of the late client, affirmed that he would be exonerated at the end of the investigations. Recall that the late Christabel Gabriel, a 29-year old Port Harcourt socialite allegedly died on May 31, four days after a successful liposuction surgery at the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinic in Lagos. Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat that you can’t seem to get rid of through diet and exercise.

While calling on all parties to be calm and patiently await the outcome of ongoing investigations, Omoruyi said, “I am sure that at the end, I will be exonerated of all accusations in the matter.” Omoruyi who is an international member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said he had submitted myself to the Police, the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) as well as to the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services (LSBTS) for investigations as a law abiding citizen who is “the doctor accused of the death of my client four days after her procedure.” According to him, representatives from these agencies have already visited the facility for a thorough information gathering as expected of them. “Let me once again express my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the elderly parents, the siblings, relatives, friends and well-wishers of our late client.

“It is on a very sad note that I comment on the demise of our dear client which occurred on May 31 , 2022. While I will ensure that I do not reveal details of the medical information and history of our client, it has equally become necessary that I respond to certain unfounded insinuations, misinformation and accusations going around, following her passing.” Omoruyi said, “It is unfortunate that while the family of the deceased was grieving, some persons are going about pointing accusations at me and raising doubts on my professional qualifications with regards to the handling of my client now deceased.” According to the plastic surgeon, “the surgery on the client was successful because on the same day the procedure was done, the client was able to eat; she was able to ambulate, meaning that was able to move around unaided. “She was able to go to the toilet and bathroom herself and return to the bed unaided; we have CCTV footage of her moving around within the clinic facility.

“On the second day, post-operative she was already ambulating and moving freely without any support even until the last day which was when her friend visited.” Omoruyi said this year alone the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinic has done over 120 procedures.

As a law abiding and patriotic citizen, Omoruyi said he was also following through to exhaust all legal and professional investigation processes on this unfortunate incident. The doctor said he has no doubt that the police investigations which have since commenced would reveal the truth of the matter as “there is enough evidence, including CCTV footage and the statement of the only friend who visited my client while on admission.” According to him, the investigations will clearly establish the real cause of death of the deceased patient.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Coronavirus: Emergency approval of blood plasma as COVID-19 treatment on hold

Posted on Author Reporter

  The emergency approval of blood plasma as a potential treatment for coronavirus by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been put on hold, according to reports. Convalescent plasma is rich in antibodies in patients who have recovered from coronavirus, and can be given to those who are struggling to develop their own immune […]
Health

Lions Club provides 500 Aba residents with free diabetes tests, treatment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Aba Metropolitan Lions Club and the Aba Legendary Lions Club, under Lions Club International District 404-A2 Nigeria on has offered free diabetes tests and treatments to 500 Aba residents. The club said the move is in line with the day the international community commemorated 2021 World Diabetes Day to raise awareness, which the club […]
Health

FG moves to reduce disease burdens

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…launches National health promotion policyDisturbed over the rate of preventable diseases amongst adults and children, the Federal Government has launched the revised National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary strategic policy documents, to guide, empower and effect behavioural changes to maintain healthy life styles. The other strategic documents launched were; National Strategic Plan for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica