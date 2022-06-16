Plastic Surgery Death: Surgeon sues for calm as investigation continues

A Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ogbe Joehness Omoruyi who carried out the surgery in which his client allegedly died, has appealed to the family of the deceased, her friends, as well as professional colleagues to be patient while investigations are being conducted.

Omoruyi during a media briefing in Lagos, while expressing condolences to the parents, the siblings, relatives, friends and well-wishers of the late client, affirmed that he would be exonerated at the end of the investigations. Recall that the late Christabel Gabriel, a 29-year old Port Harcourt socialite allegedly died on May 31, four days after a successful liposuction surgery at the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinic in Lagos. Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure that removes fat that you can’t seem to get rid of through diet and exercise.

While calling on all parties to be calm and patiently await the outcome of ongoing investigations, Omoruyi said, “I am sure that at the end, I will be exonerated of all accusations in the matter.” Omoruyi who is an international member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said he had submitted myself to the Police, the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) as well as to the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Services (LSBTS) for investigations as a law abiding citizen who is “the doctor accused of the death of my client four days after her procedure.” According to him, representatives from these agencies have already visited the facility for a thorough information gathering as expected of them. “Let me once again express my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the elderly parents, the siblings, relatives, friends and well-wishers of our late client.

“It is on a very sad note that I comment on the demise of our dear client which occurred on May 31 , 2022. While I will ensure that I do not reveal details of the medical information and history of our client, it has equally become necessary that I respond to certain unfounded insinuations, misinformation and accusations going around, following her passing.” Omoruyi said, “It is unfortunate that while the family of the deceased was grieving, some persons are going about pointing accusations at me and raising doubts on my professional qualifications with regards to the handling of my client now deceased.” According to the plastic surgeon, “the surgery on the client was successful because on the same day the procedure was done, the client was able to eat; she was able to ambulate, meaning that was able to move around unaided. “She was able to go to the toilet and bathroom herself and return to the bed unaided; we have CCTV footage of her moving around within the clinic facility.

“On the second day, post-operative she was already ambulating and moving freely without any support even until the last day which was when her friend visited.” Omoruyi said this year alone the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Clinic has done over 120 procedures.

As a law abiding and patriotic citizen, Omoruyi said he was also following through to exhaust all legal and professional investigation processes on this unfortunate incident. The doctor said he has no doubt that the police investigations which have since commenced would reveal the truth of the matter as “there is enough evidence, including CCTV footage and the statement of the only friend who visited my client while on admission.” According to him, the investigations will clearly establish the real cause of death of the deceased patient.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...