Plateau 2023: APC ready for issue-based campaigns, says governorship candidate

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has assured that APC is fully ready ahead of the flag-off of campaigns in about a fortnight. He also said the APC campaigns in the state would be issue-based; while expressing confidence that the party will come out victorious in the general elections.

Yilwatda stated this on Friday while speaking with journalists after attending a meeting with North-Central Zone officials of the party held in Jos He said; “We, the APC, would carry out issue- based campaigns; we would embrace the upcoming campaigns and elections with utmost responsibility, patriotism, and care for our state and country.

“I call on the people of the Plateau State to continue to support our party at all times,” he appealed We have the confidence that we will win the 2023 elections from the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship, and the Presidency, we will deliver; we are fully prepared and ready to go for the campaigns,” he added. He also promised to bring massive development to rural communities of the state if elected governor, saying he has full assurance that the APC will win the 2023 elections.

 

Nurses Are in High Demand, and Mohamad Younes Has Developed a New Way of Training Them

This is the story of a nurse who drives a Lamborghini! Mohamad Younes, also known as Alphaslice, was just a nurse before becoming the face of the nursing education industry. How did it all happen – the quick fame, the millionaire status, and the Lamborghini? These questions bring our focus to the newly emerging economy […]
Loss of accreditation: Abia Poly Rector assures of govt’s intervention

The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Professor Okorie Kalu Osonwa, has alayed the fears of thousands of students of the institution whose academic fate is hanging in the balance over the withdrawal of accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). Addressing the students at the school premises, the rector assured them of […]
NLC to Senate: Remove anti-labour clauses from aviation bills

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday, implored the Senate to remove some alleged anti-labour clauses inherent in the six aviation bills it was currently considering for passage, to amend laws establishing aviation agencies in the country.   President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, made the call in Abuja while presenting the  position of the Congress on […]

