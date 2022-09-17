Plateau 2023: APC ready for issue-based campaigns, says governorship candidate

The Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, has assured that APC is fully ready ahead of the flag-off of campaigns in about a fortnight. He also said the APC campaigns in the state would be issue-based; while expressing confidence that the party will come out victorious in the general elections.

Yilwatda stated this on Friday while speaking with journalists after attending a meeting with North-Central Zone officials of the party held in Jos He said; “We, the APC, would carry out issue- based campaigns; we would embrace the upcoming campaigns and elections with utmost responsibility, patriotism, and care for our state and country.

“I call on the people of the Plateau State to continue to support our party at all times,” he appealed We have the confidence that we will win the 2023 elections from the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship, and the Presidency, we will deliver; we are fully prepared and ready to go for the campaigns,” he added. He also promised to bring massive development to rural communities of the state if elected governor, saying he has full assurance that the APC will win the 2023 elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...