Plateau: 40,000 poor households receive COVID-19 palliatives from govt

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State government has commenced the distribution of palliatives to over 39, 000 households of the poor in all the 17 local government areas of the state as part of efforts to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on citizens.
Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Dan Manjang, who spoke to journalists in Jos, the State capital, while distributing the food items, said the gesture was to give succour to the specific category of people in the society.
He said that the items distributed were donated to the state government by the Collation against COVID (CACOVID)
Manjang, however, explained that the 39,993 households who will benefit from the palliatives, will each get one cartoon of pasta, two cartoons of noodles, a bag of salt, a bag of semovita and a bag of sugar.
The commissioner on behalf of the state government also thanked the CACOVID Group for the items donated.
Deputy Chairman of Shendam Local Government, Williams Titlong, who also spoke, said that the items received would be distributed to the poor of the poorest in the LGAs.

