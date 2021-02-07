Plateau advocacy group commends Operation Safe Haven over mass arrests of criminal suspects

Our Reporter

A peace advocacy group based in Plateau State, has commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Lucky Irabor, on the new operational directive he gave to troops, Operation Accord 2, to ensure that criminal elements were denied freedom of action in Nigeria.

The group gave the commendation after rising from its monthly peace and security meeting held in the state.

Operating under the aegis of Coalition of Plateau Peace and Security Advocates (COPPASA), the group said the unprecedented achievements of OPSH would not have been possible without the operational and professional capability of the Commander, whose leadership drive, it noted, has continued to spur troops to victory against enemies of state in the general area.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Dr. Bitrus Pwajok, and Secretary, Barr. Moses Deshi, the peace advocacy group urged Plateau indigenes and residents to continue to support the efforts of the military task force, to continue to rein-in criminal elements terrorising the state.

This was as they further eulogised the dynamic Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, for his constant resolve to ensure peace and security, as seen in his logistical and other support to the military and other security agencies.

“We, the entire management and staff of COPPASA wish to commend the special military task force, OPSH, for its relentless onslaught against criminal elements in the state. This, no doubt, has enthroned the culture of peace and security in Plateau State. The people of the state are greatly enjoying from this now,” the statement read.

Going further, the group said: “This, no doubt, can be seen in the constant onslaught against armed bandits, kidnappers, gun runners, armed robbers as well as militiamen disturbing the peace and security of local communities and villages.

“Only recently, troops of OPSH rescued one Zawaria Mohammed from her abductor, who was kidnapped at a designated point for collection of N2 million ransom demanded from the victim’s husband.

“We also commend OPSH over the arrest of armed robbery suspects within the Rayfield general area of Jos, the Plateau State capital, and Dong village, with recovery of dangerous arms and ammunition by the gallant troops.”

Meanwhile, COPPASA has solicited more support from the governor, saying all hands must be on deck,to restore total peace to the Plateau.

“As citizens, we have to take our security seriously and not to leave it to the security agencies alone,”it charged, adding:”We know these criminals in our society and we should expose them before they come after us.”

In the same vein, the coalition has called on criminal elements terrorising parts of the state to repent and surrender to the military, or leave the state.

“We cannot conclude without calling on all Plateau indigenes and residents to support the peace initiative of our able Governor, Rt.Hon. Simon Lalong and the troops of Operation Safe Haven, whose quest for a secure state is legendary.

“We urge His Excellency to continue in the direction he is moving, while ignoring his detractors, who are envious of his indelible achievements,” it added.

