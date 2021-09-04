Plateau advocacy group condemns call for GOC 3 Division’s removal

Our Reporter

An indigenous group, the Coalition of Plateau State Advocates (COPSA), has condemned ihe renewed call for the redeployment of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State, Major General IS Ali.

The call came in the wake of recent killings in some communities in the state.

It will be recalled that 22 people were killed and 14 others injured during an attack on commuters along the Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA), on August 14, 2021.

As the state government and security operatives were unravelling the circumstances that precipitated the incident, gunmen invaded Yelwan Zangam Community in Jos North Local Government, killing over 30 people, and razing houses.

The tense security situation compelled the Plateau State House of Assembly to issue a two-week ultimatum to the Governor, Simon Lalong, to bring the perpetrators of the heinous acts to justice, while restoring general order.

Reacting to the call for the removal of the GOC, who also doubles as Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH, the group said same was unwarranted and unnecessary.

While applauding the untiring efforts the GOC was making to contain insecurity on the Plateau, the indigenous coalition urged stakeholders to preach the gospel of peace in their respective communities, while encouraging the youths to eschew violent tendencies and hate.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Rev Elisha Gyang, and National Secretary, Dr. Stephen Gya, COPSA said rather than use the GOC as a scapegoat, leaders and stakeholders should accept responsibility for what is happening in Plateau State, while making conscious efforts aimed at addressing the security chalenges besetting the North central state.

The group also warned against profiling of any sort, insisting that criminals existed in all territories, hence efforts must be intensified towards identifying, and reporting them to the military and other security agencies, for prosecution.

Consequently, the group has urged the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruq Yahaya, not to be swayed by this calls for the removal of Gen. Ali, which they described as largely emotional.

