Plateau APC Candidate Denies Congratulating PDP Governor-Elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda has denied congratulating Barr. Caleb Mutfwang of the PDP after being declared the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

Dr Nentawe in a statement issued by the Spokesman of Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi said the report trending in social media, that he has congratulated Mutfwang is fake and the writer’s figment of imagination.

He noted that he could not have congratulated Mutfwang when already a petition challenging the result of the election was before the tribunal.

He pointed out that the just concluded governorship election is not all about Nentawe, but the collective will of the people of the state who have entrusted their aspirations to tom.

The APC candidate said he is not authoritarian, and such could not have congratulated Mutfwang without due consultation and approval of his teeming supporters and that of his party.

He maintained that as a democrat, he believes in following all legitimate ways in seeking redress where his rights and those of his people have been infringed upon.

According to him, by going to the tribunal, he is only availing himself of one of the electoral processes as enshrined in the Electoral act.

Nentawe however urged the people of the state to disregard the purported congratulatory message and await the decision of the tribunal on the result of the governorship election.

