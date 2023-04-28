Plateau APC Chieftain Advocates Lalong As Tinubu’s SGF, Says He’s Intellectual, Competence

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State and Deputy Chief of Staff at the Administration of Plateau Government House, Alhaji Salihu Kwando has called on President-elect. Sen. Bola Tinubu to consider picking the state Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong as the Secretary to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (SGF)

He described Governor Lalong who doubled as the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum as a good leader who has all the intellectual characteristics and competence to serve as Secretary to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria if given the opportunity.

Kwando in a Press statement issued on Friday in Jos noted the laudable achievements of Governor Lalong who has selflessly and resiliently contributed in no small measure to the holistic integration of the multifaceted citizens of the country devoid of religious and or ethnic sentiments.

Alhaji Kwando added that Governor Lalong’s commitment to patriotic and selfless strategies of human developmental growth coupled with a love for accountable administrative excellence has solidified stakeholders’ desire of creating an enabling environment for the socio-economic and political advancement of the nation.

According to him, “though Lalong’s leadership style may be misunderstood by a pocket few, the Governor has in the past couple of years proven that our society can only move forward if we are prepared to isolate our fundamental differences and consolidate on our collective responsibility of building a virile nation for the sake of our future generation.

He also acknowledged that Lalong’s sincere obligation to the progress and victory of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) during the last presidential polls surely indicates his rare commitment to ensuring good governance and a contemporary approach to projecting the positive ideas of Nigeria before the comity of nations.