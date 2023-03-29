Politics

Plateau APC Condemns Attack on President Court of Appeal, Justice Dongban

The Campaign Council of the APC governorship candidate, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe has described as uncharitable and wicked, a recent attack on the person of the President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban Mensen.

Reacting to the incident in a press statement issued in Jos on Wednesday by the Spokesman of the Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, said that it is quite unfortunate that PDP out of desperation and fear could come out shamelessly begin to blackmail and intimidate a revered and reputable jurist just to save its face.

Shittu noted that for the PDP to implore the use of gutter and uncouth language against the President Court of Appeal for just no reason is, to say the least, barbaric and uncultured.

He pointed out that no decent people, especially those from Plateau could allow such an illustrious daughter of the state who through dint of hard work, meritoriously earned the office of the President Court of Appeal to be ridiculed no matter the circumstances.

He added that it is not surprising for the PDP to accuse justice Dongban and Governor Simon Lalong of imaginary interference and manipulation of the election tribunals since the party’s stock in trade, is malicious propaganda, character assassination, and blackmail.

He questioned why the PDP should be living in fear if it truly won the governorship election in the state pointing out that it is guilty that is always afraid, even of its shadow.

Shittu is described as an afterthought and a damage control effort by the Caleb Mutfwang campaign council dissociating itself from the sponsored and orchestrated campaign of calumny against the person of Honourable Justice Dongban.

The council spokesman said that the APC and its governorship Candidate Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda hold the judiciary in high esteem and would resist any attempt to denigrate or ridicule it since it serves as one of the bastions of democracy.

Shittu warned the PDP to desist from further causing unnecessary tension and anxiety in the state, more so when the people are aware of what truly transpired during the governorship election.

