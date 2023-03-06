Plateau APC Guber Candidate: I’m not caliphate’s agent

Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 11 elections, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe, has described as wicked and laughable the allegation that he is an agent of the Fulani caliphate. Nentawe in a statement yesterday in Jos through his spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, said it is rather unfortunate and myopic that the opposition parties can condescend so low in making such toxic alof legations just to poison the minds of the unsuspecting electorate in the state. According to the statement, the opposition, particularly the PDP and Labour Party, having seen defeat looming, have resorted to falsely labelling him as an agent of the Hausa-Fulani in the governorship race. The governorship candidate said it is an open fact that he has been adjudged about forty years ago as the secondbest ICT engineer in the country; he meritoriously became a consultant with the United Nations, UNICEF and the African Union in software applications.

