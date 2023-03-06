News

Plateau APC Guber Candidate: I’m not caliphate’s agent

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 11 elections, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe, has described as wicked and laughable the allegation that he is an agent of the Fulani caliphate. Nentawe in a statement yesterday in Jos through his spokesman for Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, said it is rather unfortunate and myopic that the opposition parties can condescend so low in making such toxic alof legations just to poison the minds of the unsuspecting electorate in the state. According to the statement, the opposition, particularly the PDP and Labour Party, having seen defeat looming, have resorted to falsely labelling him as an agent of the Hausa-Fulani in the governorship race. The governorship candidate said it is an open fact that he has been adjudged about forty years ago as the secondbest ICT engineer in the country; he meritoriously became a consultant with the United Nations, UNICEF and the African Union in software applications.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obi in Gombe, says Nigeria needs a negotiator as a leader

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs a leader who will negotiate her out of her many problems. Obi who was in Gombe State on Wednesday in continuation of his presidential campaign rally, said as a trader he knows how to negotiate with customers. He stated that everything about […]
News

Giadom pushes for NEC to resolve APC crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has reiterated the need for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to resolve the lingering crisis in the party. Giadom, who spoke to journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja Monday, said only the NEC of the party can resolve the leadership […]
News Top Stories

Election must hold in 2023, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…vows to hunt down sponsors of insurrection President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, vowed to do everything possible to ensure the conduct of the 2023 general elections to pave the way for the transfer of power to another democratically elected government in Nigeria. The President made this vow after receiving a briefing from the Chairman, Independent National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica