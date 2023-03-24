Plateau APC Guber Candidate To Approach Tribunal To Challenge PDP’s Victory

Following the declaration of the PDP Governorship candidate, Caleb Mutfwang as the winner of the 2023 election, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in Plateau State, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda has concluded arrangements to challenge the election result at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Yilwatda in a statement issued by the spokesman of his campaign group ” Generation Next Campaign Council” Shittu Bamaiyi said he cannot allow the collective aspirations and interests of the people of Plateau State to be subverted.

He said that he would be the last person to allow the people of Plateau state to be short-changed, in any way by its enemies.

According to him, the conspiracy theory perpetrated against him by two former Governors and one from outside the state would certainly crash like a pack of cards very soon, adding that he is ready to go the whole hog legally in protecting and promoting the collective will and interest of the state.

Dr Nentawe stated that having gone into partnership and agreement with the people to chart a new course for the state, it is unacceptable to allow the so-called result of the governorship election to stand.

He stated that it is gladdening that some facts are beginning to emerge on how the people’s decisions and choices were frustrated by organized riggers from within and outside the state.

Nentawe cited the case of total vote discrepancies recorded in Mangu and Jos-South local government areas as well as the recovered BVA machines which were hitherto declared missing in Jos -North local government area.

The APC governorship Candidate described the so-called result of the election as a temporary setback, saying it has not dampened him but further strengthened and emboldened his mission and vision for the state.

Nentawe charged his teeming supporters to remain steadfast, resilient,t and unshaken as sooner or later they would reclaim their mandate.

