Plateau APC warns public against fake Tinubu grant

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State Chapter has warned its members and the electorate against a fake Tinubu grant which has dubious plans of cheating the public.

The APC State Publicity Secretary Hon. Hon. Sylvanus Namang, in a press statement signed and issued on Saturday in Jos, said the state’s APC Secretariat has in recent times been inundated with calls, complaints and inquiries of a purported grant from their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, the complainants said the promised grants ranged from N10, 000 to N20, 000 which they are expected to fill forms on line with some being physically distributed hard copies to fill under the guise of support groups, saying in return, they are expected to give details about themselves including their polling units and PVC nos.

“The APC in Plateau State hereby warns all its unsuspecting members and the electorate in the state that there is nothing like that and the party strongly dissociates itself from this nefarious act.

“This is clearly the handiwork of some fortune seekers and Ponzi merchants who want to capitalise on the philanthropy and benevolence of our presidential candidate.”

 

