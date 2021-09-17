News

Plateau Assembly praises Lalong for addressing security challenges

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State House of Assembly has praised Governor Simon Lalong for his efforts to address the security challenges facing the state. C h a i r m a n , House Committee on Information, Dasun Philip Peter, who spoke at a press conference at the Assembly Complex Jos on Thursday, said they gave the governor a two-week ultimatum to address the security issues in the state following killings in the state. Dasun said out of six item resolution given to governor by the House to act on within two weeks he has so far been able to address five. He said, “We felt it is important as an organized institution; we have a duty to communicate to the people of Plateau State the outcome of the resolution and of the present position of the Assembly.

Our Reporters

