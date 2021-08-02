Metro & Crime

Plateau attack: Advocacy group hails military task force’s timely intervention

…condemns attack on Bassa community

 

An indigenous peace advocacy group, the Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Network (COPPPN), has commended troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) for their swift response in the wake of a recent attack on Irigwe Community of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

While describing the attack as “barbaric” and “uncivilised”, the coalition said the prompt action of OPSH stopped the attackers from furthering their evil acts.

The group also called on stakeholders in the state, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, political and youth leaders to continue to support on-going peace efforts by the government, military and security agencies.

In a statement Monday, by its National Coordinator, Dr. DB Andruwus, and National Secretary, Mrs Lucy Nyami, respectively, the COPPPN condoled with the families of the victims, the government and people of Plateau State, expressing confidence in the capacity of security agencies to bring perpetrators of the wicked act to deserved Justice.

It, therefore, enjoined concerned members of the public to exercise caution in their reactions to the ugly incident, saying hasty conclusions could jeopardise the work of the military, as well as sister agencies.

“This act is sad and retrogressive.  Our hearts go to the families of those who lost their lives and properties in this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

It added: “We also wish to strongly commend the security agencies especially officers and men of OPSH for the selfless and professional conduct during and after this sad incident otherwise several deaths and more destruction of property would have been recorded.

“This is the kind of prompt and unbiased response we need from security agencies that is entrusted with our security.

“Information available to us indicates but for the prompt response of men of Operation Safe Haven, the casualty figure of this needless attack and this reprisal attack would have been alarming.

“We call on the security agencies to immediately investigate and apprehend these criminals.”

