Metro & Crime

Plateau attacks: Govt must demonstrate strong political will -Chief Agwa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

Musa Pam, Jos

An Abuja-based businessman and philanthropist, Chief Sunday Agwa, the Garkuwan Bonugo Kwali Abuja, has said the lingering uproar in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State required strong political will from both the state and the Federal Government of Nigeria to put an end to the ongoing carnage.

He said it is pathetic that local inhabitants are turned into IDPs at a very critical time that the nation is struggling to addressed the dreaded monster of insecurity and hunger as a result of food crisis already threatening the country.

He said there is need for a more proactive measures by federal and the Plateau State governments in ending the wanton destruction of lives and property in some parts of the state.

Agwa stressed that these are times that people are supposed to feel the impact of those they were elected into offices and which the primary and cardinal objective is the security of lives and property of the people.

He condemned the killings of over “70 Rigwe people and burning down of houses, mowing down of riped farm crops and looting of domestic animals and household items by suspected herders in Bassa LGA said the act is not only barbaric and evil, but a sheer wickedness and man’s inhumanity to man.

“This act is not only barbaric but man’s inhumanity to man and therefore must be condemned by all.”

He expressed worries over the condition of the Rigwe people describing it as a very difficult situation for them to cope with: “You can imagine, after many years of living where you were born and brought up,and all of a sudden,your house is burnt down,some of your people killed, means of livelihood shattered and then you are placed as an IDP, this will not only be traumatic but horrific I must confess, quite worrisome.”

The philanthropist who is also a native of Plateau State said it is disheartening to see that his people are being “annihilated while little effort is being injected into stemming down the perpetration of the evil.”

Chief Agwa also condemned the killing of 22 persons by hoodlums along Rukuba Road axis of Jos North on August 14 saying there’s no justification whatsoever in taking the lives of fellow humans and commended the efforts of the state and Federal Government in their bid to stop the killings but said more is needed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Suspected killers of Ondo monarch, Adeusi, arrested

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Security operatives have arrested the suspected killers of a First Class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi. The suspects, whose identities were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations, were apprehended by a combined team of security operatives. On Thursday, Oba Adeusi fell to the bullets of suspected […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Awujale cancels 2021 Ojude Oba festival

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Adetona, has cancelled the 2021 edition of the annual Ojude Oba Festival scheduled to hold next week after the Eid-el Kabir celebrations. In a statement released on Thursday and signed by the coordinator of the festival and Baagbimo of Ijebu, Chief Fassy Yusuf, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Kano distributes 2m face masks to transport unions, students

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   The Kano State government on Sunday distributed two million face masks to various groups in the state, in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The distribution of the face masks was carried out by the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. He said that the gesture would go a long way in curbing […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica