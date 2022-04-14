Plateau attacks: Reps ask army chief to establish military bases

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Chief of Army Staff to establish military bases in areas attacked by bandits in Angon-Gyero, Kyensar in Munbutbo, Garga, Kyaram, Gyambau, Kukawa, Dada areas of Garga, Dugub in Kanam Local Government Areas of Plateau State. It also urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks in communities within the Kanam Local Government Area of the state.

The call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau). In adopting the motion, the House also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the State Security Service to initiate a coordinated joint security operation and provide aerial surveillance and support to flush out the terrorists and destroy their camps, particularly in Kambari in Taraba and Bangala in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The lawmakers advised the Inspector General of Police to immediately deploy Mobile Police Force Squadrons to maintain law and order and provide Mobile Police Force Squadron formation in the affected communities. It, however, commend the efforts of the governor of Plateau State for ensuring security presence in the affected communities and the chairman of Kanam Local Government and other stakeholders for coming together to savage the situation. Presenting the motion, Gagdi said that on Sunday April 10 around 10am, terrorists unleash terror on the people of Kanam Local Government and the neighbouring communities, killing 92 persons, injured over 20 people and destroyed properties in Kukawa, Kyaram, Gyambau and Dungur among other communities.

