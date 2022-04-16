Plateau attacks: Reps member calls for law to legalise arms bearing

Member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, has called on the National Assembly to enact laws that will permit Nigerians to bear arms in order to defend themselves.

Gagdi, who is the Chairman House Committee on Navy, made the call during an interview with journalists on Friday, shortly after he visited some communities in Kanam and Wase LGAs recently attacked by gunmen. Our correspondent had reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits last Sunday stormed some communities in Kanam and Wase, killing over 100 persons, injured scores and razed down many houses. According to Gagdi, legalising the bearing of arms would go a long way in addressing the spate of attacks and killings in communities.

He, however, said stiffer measures must be put in place to regulate the use of the arms by the citizens ”If we want curtail the spate of attacks in communities, we should make laws that will permit citizens to carry arms. If for instance, those who attacked my people know that the locals also have arms, they won’t come, and even if they do, the casualties will not be this high.

“But there must be regulation on the use of the arms; anyone who misuses it should be imprisoned or even sentenced to death by hanging. But I tell you, if citizens are allowed to carry arms to protect themselves all these attacks and killings will end,’ ‘he said. He called on security agencies to always work on intelligence reports at their disposal to avert incidents that could lead to security breach.

He maintained that the attacks in his constituency could had been avoided if the security agencies acted on the intelligence report at their disposal He, however, lauded the military for the prompt response and deployment of personnel to the affected communities. The lawmaker donated 10 motorcycles, cash of N2.5 million and other relief materials to the victims.

