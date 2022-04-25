Metro & Crime

Plateau Attacks: Terrorists killed 53 of my aides – Reps member

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State and Chairman House Committee on Navy, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi has said he lost 19 persons, who were his coordinators, and 24 contact persons during the recent terrorist attack that claimed over 130 lives in rural communities of Kanam Local Government Area of the state.

He said he had raised the alarm over the concentration of Boko Haram insurgents around the area when he was the Deputy Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and during plenary at the House of Representatives but no action was taken.

Gagdi disclosed this at the weekend when the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, led by the Chairman Mr Paul Jatau, paid him a condolence visit at his office in Jos.

The lawmaker said he was in Saudi Arabia praying for the peace and unity of Nigeria when the bandits invaded his constituency two weeks ago.

“I wasn’t in the country when the incident happened, I was in Saudi Arabia and had planned to return at the end of this month but I had to cut the trip short. I cannot be representing people that are being killed and stay outside the country to pray – praying for what!

“This is one of the worst political journeys of my life because out of the 130 people killed, 19 were my coordinators when I was contesting for State House of Assembly and 24 were my contact men at various polling units when I contested for House of Representatives in 2019.”

He appreciated the Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong for his swift response and intervention in addressing the plights of the survivors and directive to beefed up security in the communities.

Chairman of the NUJ, Plateau State Council, Mr Paul Jatau sympathised with the lawmaker over the attack in his constituency and assured him of the support of journalists in the state exposing criminal activities in the state through their reports.

 

Reporter

Metro & Crime

Police recover AK47 rifle from fleeing gunrunner in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

Police in Oyo State yesterday intercepted a suspected gunrunner and recovered an AK47 rifle at an Ibadan community bordering Ogun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement.   He said: “The operatives attached to the command’s Monitoring Unit, while on aggressive stop-and-search duty at Bakari, a […]
Metro & Crime

Veteran journalist, Chief Jide Adebayo, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Veteran journalist and Eesa of Omu-Aran in Kwara State, Chief Jide Adebayo, is dead. The President of the Omu-Aran Development Association, Major General Olayemi Lasisi Abidoye (rtd), announced the development. In statement on Friday by the Spokesman of the association, Olayinka Owolewa, Abidoye said Chief Adebayo died at a Lagos hospital on Thursday at […]
Metro & Crime

Abuja cholera outbreak: FCTA tightens surveillance at water source

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory  Administration (FCTA) has said it  has beefed up surveillance on the source of water supply,  following the outbreak of cholera in the territory. Recall that FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, last week disclosed that a sudden cholera outbreak has claimed seven lives, with about 91 other suspected […]

