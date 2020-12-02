Plateau by-election: APC candidate has no voter’s card, PDP allege

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has accused the All Progresssives Congress (APC) of fielding a candidate that does not have a voter’s card to contest the Plateau South Senatorial by-election slated for Saturday December 5.

Chairman of the PDP in the state Hon. Christopher Hassan said this on Wednesday during a press conference at the PDP Secretariat in Jos.

Hassan also accused the APC of planning to rig the by-election through the use of thugs imported from Jos North Local Government Area.

“It is sad that the APC candidate Professor Dame Nora Daduut cannot vote and yet she wants to be voted for, we challenge Prof. Nora Daduut to make public her voter’s card,” he said.

The PDP Chairman while speaking on the alleged disqualification of the PDP candidate by a court said Rt. Hon George Daika, who was the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and one time House of Reps member, remains the best candidate in the by-election.

Like this: Like Loading...