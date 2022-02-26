Metro & Crime

Plateau by-election: Candidates express satisfaction with voting process

Musa Pam, Jos

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Joseph Abbey Aku; People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Mohammed Adams and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Musa Agah have so far all expressed their satisfaction with the voting process of the by-election for Jos North/Bassa federal constituency holding Saturday in the State.

New Telegraph observations in Jos North and Bassa local government areas showed the exercise very peaceful, even as the State Commissioner for Police, Bartholomew Onyeka was seen monitoring the exercise.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote at the LEA Primary School, Lamingo, Jos, the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu said: “The turnout is impressive, though there are few challenges but INEC has improved.”

He urged citizens to perform their right by coming out to vote.

At Kisallo, Bassa Local Government Area, the candidate of the APC for the Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Abbey Aku assessed the exercise saying: “So far, the process is very smooth and INEC officials are doing their job.

Also the PRP candidate, Mohammed Adams after he cast his vote at the Angwan Rogo Polling Unit expressed satisfaction with the election, saying he was optimistic that he would win the election.

The PDP candidate in the Jos North/Bassa by-election, Hon. Musa Agah, after voting at Kwall in Bassa LGC, also commended INEC for ensuring that the process was moving smoothly.

 

