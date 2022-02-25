Metro & Crime

Plateau by-election: Don’t short-change PDP, Bauchi gov warns INEC, security agencies

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Plateau by-election: Don’t short-change PDP, Bauchi gov warns INEC, security agencies

 

Musa Pam, Jos

The Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala Mohammed has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not short-changed in the Plateau State by-election, scheduled for Saturday.

The governor, who is the Co-Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the election, while speaking with journalists in Jos on Friday together with other Committee Members, who are Sen. Jonah Jang, Sir Fidelis Tapgun and Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang amongst others, said his party is seeking a level playing ground where no political party is short-changed, stressing the PDP is ready to play by the rule of the game.

According to him: “We are here to contribute our quota and reposition PDP on the winning ways. Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau, we are grateful that our elders are closing ranks and ensuring unity. If we are united, the election is as good as being won. We are making arrangements to see that we are not short-changed, we will not short-changed anybody.

“We will not sit back and see anybody short-change us, we want a level playing ground, this election is a litmus test for INEC and security agents, we respect them, they should respect us and make sure we are not short-changed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Communal conflict over land dispute claims one in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

    Body of a 53-year-old man, Joseph Isu, a native of Amata, Akpoha in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State was found inside a cellophane bag with a big stone hung round his neck. Also, there was a gunshot injury on his right leg while his stomach was cut wide open by […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: TROMPCON postpones Asaba Conference

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) has announced the postponement of its general meeting/conference hitherto scheduled to hold on Wednesday, May 26 at Asaba, Delta State. A press release issued and signed by the National President of TROMPCON, HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong B. Archianga […]
Metro & Crime

75 kidnapped Zamfara pupils regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 75 pupils of Government Day Secondary School, Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State who were kidnapped on September 1, 2021, have regained their freedom. The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) broke the news via its verified Facebook page overnight. The Police had reported that gunmen abducted more than 70 students in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica