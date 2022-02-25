Plateau by-election: Don’t short-change PDP, Bauchi gov warns INEC, security agencies

Musa Pam, Jos

The Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala Mohammed has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not short-changed in the Plateau State by-election, scheduled for Saturday.

The governor, who is the Co-Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the election, while speaking with journalists in Jos on Friday together with other Committee Members, who are Sen. Jonah Jang, Sir Fidelis Tapgun and Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang amongst others, said his party is seeking a level playing ground where no political party is short-changed, stressing the PDP is ready to play by the rule of the game.

According to him: “We are here to contribute our quota and reposition PDP on the winning ways. Plateau is PDP and PDP is Plateau, we are grateful that our elders are closing ranks and ensuring unity. If we are united, the election is as good as being won. We are making arrangements to see that we are not short-changed, we will not short-changed anybody.

“We will not sit back and see anybody short-change us, we want a level playing ground, this election is a litmus test for INEC and security agents, we respect them, they should respect us and make sure we are not short-changed.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...