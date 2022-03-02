Plateau by-election win: Jang hails Wike, Mohammed, Ortom

Ex-Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, has said the support from Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) contributed to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) victory in Saturday’s Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constitu- ency by-election. Musa Agah of the PDP polled 40,343 votes to win the election, with Muhammed Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scoring 37,757 votes to come second.

Abbey Aku of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 26,111 to place third. Jang, a retired military officer, says he is confident the PDP would return to power in the state in 2023. He also commended the PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu and the National Working Committee for constituting a campaign council that led to the success of the party at the polls.

In a statement by his Media Consultant Clinton Garuba yesterday, the ex-governor said the roles played by Ayu and the three governors gave the PDP the confidence to aim for victory. He congratulated Agah for winning the election, urging him not to disappoint those that voted for him.

