Plateau bye-election: APC’ll produce first female Senator

Former Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Victor Lar, has disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to produce the first female Senator from Plateau State in the October 31 bye-election. Lar, who is the campaign director general of Prof. Nora Daduut, the candidate of APC in the Plateau South by-election, stated this yesterday during a town hall meeting with APC Stakeholders and party officials held in Doemak.

APC chairman in the state, Letep Dabang also added that Plateau State will be the first to produce a female Senator in the entire North Central states. He noted that already all the APC stakeholders from the Plateau Southern Senatorial District have endorsed the candidature of Professor Nora Daduut for the bye-election “I want to assure you that APC with the Governor from the southern zone will win the by-election because late Senator Ignatius Longjan, was elected under the platform of APC.”

Member representing Qua’a Pan South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Muhammed Ballo, making presentation of challenges affecting the local government area said the LGA is faced with series of challenges such as road networks that are dear to the people of the locality

