Plateau CAN cautions guber candidates against violence

The Plateau State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged candidates of political parties standing election to avoid utterances and actions that would cause violence or bloodshed during the elections. CAN Chairman in the state, Rev Fr. Polycarp Lubo, gave the charge yesterday in Jos, when the candidates signed a peace pact to conduct themselves peacefully during electioneering. Lubo said the essence of the peace pact by CAN is to ensure that the candidates and their parties do not take the law into their hands as they solicit for votes. He said if the candidates have any concern, then they should follow the legal procedures to address such issues, and not resort to selfhelp or violence.

“We don’t want bloodshed inthePlateaubecauseof politics. Most timeswe have crises because we mix politics with religion and we don’t want anything that will puncture the relative peace we are currently enjoying,” he said. The CAN chairman told the candidates to note the fact that God gives leadership at a particular time to fulfil his purpose. According to him, only one out of the candidates would emerge as the governor of the state. He commended the candidates for turning out for the peace pact, saying the meeting was also for CAN leaders, including those in local governments, to physically see, interact and also pray for them. “Our job as CAN is to pray and support the government of the day to succeed; we don’t hesitate to draw the attention of the leader when he/she veers off in the right direction.”

 

