News

Plateau CAN faults new law on land development

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comments Off on Plateau CAN faults new law on land development

The Christian of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State yesterday objected to the new land development law in the state. It said the prescription of two years for an individual or organisation to develop a newly acquired parcel of land or risk revocation of same by the state government was not in good faith.

CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo, who was represented by Ruth Magit, a lawyer, stated this during a public hearing on three bills at the Plateau State House of Assembly in Jos. Fr. Lubo said: “Clause 60 (2) (e), the paragraph provides that upon abandonment or non-use for two years, a statutory right of occupancy will be revoked. “We are saying that the number of years suggested is inadequate. As circumstances differ, what will take one person a year to achieve may take another two or three years.

We humbly submit that the time provided should be increased to five years.” CAN suggested that the bill titled; “A Bill For A Law To Make Provision For The Administration Of Land In Plateau State And For Other Matters Connected 2020.” should be ascribed as a bill for a law to make provision for the “Administration of land in Plateau State and for other related matters.” It also noted that in “Clause 103 (2) the word ‘not’ the 5th word in the first paragraph should be deleted” stressing that “Reading further, you will realise the need for the deletion,” he stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BORNO, BOKO HARAM AND HOW GOV ZULUM SHOULD COME TO EQUITY

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Borno State once regarded as the “home of peace and hospitality” can definitely not boast of that anymore. It is a little over a decade now that the war against insurgency began, in the same period it has been more of a roller coaster for this particular State. At the peak of the Boko Haram […]
News

COVID-19: 100 defaulters get five-day community service in Osun

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Osun State government yesterday commenced the total enforcement of COVID- 19 safety protocols. This was as over 100 violators of the safety protocols were sentenced to community service of various degrees.   The enforcement was in line with the government resolve to contain the further spread of the deadly virus.   The government had on […]
News

FG kicks off 774,000 jobs programme suspended by N’Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Fovernment has kicked off the special public works programme suspended by the National Assembly. The government announced the take-off via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. The programme, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a part of the fiscal stimulus measures in response […]

%d bloggers like this: