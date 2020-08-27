Plateau CAN faults new law on land development

The Christian of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State yesterday objected to the new land development law in the state. It said the prescription of two years for an individual or organisation to develop a newly acquired parcel of land or risk revocation of same by the state government was not in good faith.

CAN Chairman in the state, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo, who was represented by Ruth Magit, a lawyer, stated this during a public hearing on three bills at the Plateau State House of Assembly in Jos. Fr. Lubo said: “Clause 60 (2) (e), the paragraph provides that upon abandonment or non-use for two years, a statutory right of occupancy will be revoked. “We are saying that the number of years suggested is inadequate. As circumstances differ, what will take one person a year to achieve may take another two or three years.

We humbly submit that the time provided should be increased to five years.” CAN suggested that the bill titled; “A Bill For A Law To Make Provision For The Administration Of Land In Plateau State And For Other Matters Connected 2020.” should be ascribed as a bill for a law to make provision for the “Administration of land in Plateau State and for other related matters.” It also noted that in “Clause 103 (2) the word ‘not’ the 5th word in the first paragraph should be deleted” stressing that “Reading further, you will realise the need for the deletion,” he stated.

