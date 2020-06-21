Plateau CAN won’t be silent over killings in the North – Chairman

Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Polycap Lubo has insisted that CAN will not be silent over the killings in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

He noted that the leadership will not engaged into politics and vowed to work with the traditional and community leaders to strengthen peace in the state.

Rev. Lubo stated this on Sunday during the inauguration of the new state CAN officials Plateau State, which held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Anguldi Zawang Plateau State.

Peace is a major requirement for any meaningful development. It has suffered violation in Plateau and other parts of the North for many years.

“CAN will not remain silent over the killings and gruesome murder of the masses,

whether Christians or Muslims and practitioners of African traditional religion. We will operate within the ambient of Christian principles and the law of self-defense,” he said.

He vowed to pursue the ideals of peace in collaboration with the state government to restore the state to its lost glory as the “Home of Peace and Tourism”.

Rev. Lubo appreciated the security agencies for protecting lives and property and urged them to ready to listen to the leadership as the security will be engage more on security issues.

The outgoing Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State, Rev. Dr. Soja Bewerang advised the new CAN leadership in the state to be conscious so that it will not be dragged into the politics of 2023.

