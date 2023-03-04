Plateau Central: Declare Polls Result Without Delay, APC Tells INEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to without further delay release the results of the Senatorial election for Plateau Central Senatorial District.

The state APC Publicity Secretary, Hon. Sylvanus Namang in a press statement issued on Saturday to newsmen in Jos said the party said its candidate, Hon. Diket Plang won with a comfortable margin of over 4,000 votes.

Hon. Namang said that seven days after the election, it is surprising that INEC is still hesitating to announce the result when the APC candidate even after a recount saw him maintaining the lead as the figures still tallied with that of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) results.

He, however, condemns the desperation and insinuation by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state which has forcefully occupied the INEC premises at Pankshin and the headquarters in Jos for the past week to hoodwink the electoral umpire into announcing its candidate as the winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial District election.

The statement partly read, “This has built avoidable tension in the state which INEC should not allow itself to be a party to any breakdown of law and order which is what the PDP in the state is instigating.

“We call for the beefing up of security around INEC facilities in the affected areas in the prelude to the immediate announcement of the results as collated by INEC.

“The APC as a law-abiding party would not want to join forces with the PDP which is presently demonstrating at the Rantya Road headquarters of INEC which amounts to blackmail and irresponsibility of the highest order.

“We call on all APC supporters in the state to remain calm as we enjoin INEC to immediately do the needful in line with the electoral law and its constitutional mandate.

