Plateau Coalition condemns killing of monarch

Our Reporter

The Coalition of Plateau Peace Advocates (COPPA) has described as “unfortunate” the gruesome killing of the district head of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Area of the state, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang.

In a statement, Friday, jointly signed by its Executive Director, Dr Pam Dung Gyang and Secretary, Rev. Danjuma Maiwazi, COPPA conveyed their condolences to all those affected by the monarch’s killing, calling on those they described as “crisis merchants” to give peace a chance.

“We condemned in the strongest terms the unfortunate, wicked and unjustifiable killing of the Acting District Head of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government Council of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, by unknown gunmen. This is unfortunate and should be condemned by all.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family, people and government of Plateau State over this great loss. Our heart is with them,” the group said.

Nonetheless, it commended the military platform, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH Sector 4 Command), which it claimed, had responded promptly, to stop further escalation of the attack.

The coalition said: “We sincerely commend the officers and men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) Sector 4 Command for their swift response to the village despite the bad terrain. This singular act of gallantly and professionalism averted more casualties.

“If our security agencies respond to distress call in this manner, crimes will be reduced to the barest minimum.

“As peace advocates in Plateau State and beyond, we want to use this medium to call on some crisis merchants to give peace a chance. We are greatly worried at their consistent attempts to take us back to Egypt. We wish to in similar manner call on their agents who are fond of posting reports laced with bias and sentiments in the social media with the view to achieving premeditated end, to give peace a chance.

“There is no denying the fact that criminal elements are found in every community or society anywhere in the whole world hence it is not only morally but also professionally and spiritually wrong to accuse any tribe or religion of being responsible for crimes that are still being investigated by relevant constituted authorities.”

Like this: Like Loading...