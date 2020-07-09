Plateau Commissioner: Council Chairman died of COVID-19

Plateau State Commissioner of Health Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar on Thursday confirmed that the Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, of Plateau State, Barrister Ezekiel Mandyau, who died last week, was as a result of COVID-19.

Mandyau, 52, died last week Thursday at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Dr. Lar while Speaking to New Telegraph in Jos on Thursday morning confirmed that the Council Chairman died of COVID-19 adding that was why his burial was done in strict adherence to coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Yes is true the Chairman died of COVID-19, it has been confirmed he has since been buried today in accordance to the strict adherence to the coronavirus safety guidelines,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that Mandyau was buried Thursday in his Village Gashish at 7:00 a.m.

