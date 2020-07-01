Metro & Crime

Plateau commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

*Lalong directs all cabinet members to also be tested

Plateau State Commissioner for Commence and Industry Hon. Abe Aku has been tested positive for COVID-19.
Consequently, the state’s Governor Barr. Simon Bako Lalong immediately directed all commissioners and members of the State Executive Council to undergo testing for COVID-19 and thereafter isolate themselves beginning from today (Wednesday).
Lalong in a press statement through his Commissioner, Information and Communication, Hon. Daniel Manjang issued on Wednesday in Jos, said the directive was based on the fact that Abe Aku had tested positive for the virus after being tested.
“Based on the governor’s directive specimens of all the commisioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 laboratory at the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom for testing.
He said during the period and pending the outcome of the results members of the public are advised to be guided by unnecessary visits to members of the State Executive Council while they isolate.
“This action is to not only prevent possible spread of the disease, but also show leadership by example,” he said.
Governor Lalong and his family had carried out the test earlier where all of them returning negative results.
Lalong has also spoke against stigmatization saying that COVID-19 is not a death sentence and only continuous testing will reveal the rate of infection and facilitate treatment to save lives.

