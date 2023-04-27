Plateau Community Protests Killing Of Six Youths At Mining Site

The killing of six youths at a mining site in the Farin Lamba community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday night by gunmen sparked protests in the area on Wednesday.

The protesters, mostly women, reportedly blocked the Jos-Abuja Expressway with the bodies of those killed thus disrupting traffic. Many travellers were stranded along Mararaban Jama’a with many motorists making a Uturn.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have embarked on a killing spree in Jos South, Mangu, Bokkos, Jos North, Barkin Ladi and Riyom.

Sources said some residents of Wareng in the Riyom Local Government Area were attacked with machetes by some gangsters while harvesting pepper on their farms on Wednesday.

Police spokesman DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the protests, said they had dismantled the barricade on the highway, and calm was restored to the area.