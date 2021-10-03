News

Plateau community raises the alarm over illegal arrests

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

Plateau community, Dakunji in Vwang District, Jos South Local Government Area, has raised the alarm over the invasion of their villages by the Nigeria Army under the Operation SAFE HAVEN and illegally arrested Hon. Davou Nyango, former secretary of the local government.

The community alleged that the military, which invaded the village at the wee hours of Monday 13, September 2021, burgled into the resident of Jon. Nyango, apprehended and whisked him to the headquarters of the Operation Safe Haven in Jos.

Chairman, Dakunji Concerned Citizens Forum, Mr. Pam Logyang, who addressed the press at a conference in Jos, said the Military came that night and shot sporadically into the air which the community thought were kidnappers.

Longyang said that men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) a military task force set up to maintain peace in Plateau, also brutalized Hon. Nyango and inflicted injuries on his eye.

“On the midnight of September 13, the military without prior notice or warrant of the arrest went to the residence of Nyango, a former transitional secretary, Jos South Local Government Area, broke into his house and whisked him away.

“The unholy act has caused panic in our community, where innocent villagers are currently living in fear and many are terrified as a result of the nervous shocks they received from the invasion.

“The military shotguns sporadically into the air. This led to heart attacks on many aged persons who are now between life and death in the aftermath of the incident.”

Logyang said members of the community traced and found Nyango at the Operation Safe Haven Headquarters in Jos where he was questioned for a crime he never committed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Ortom calls for aerial surveillance against criminals in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday called on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to support ground troops through aerial patrols in the fight against criminals in parts of the state. The governor made the call when he received the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and his delegation at the Government House […]
News

Buhari promises to assist victims of Katsina, Zamfara fire incidents

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

  President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assist victims of Katisina and Zamfara state fire incidents.   This development was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. According to him, the President promised to work with the governments of Katsina and Zamfara States to assist traders affected by two devastating fire […]
News Top Stories

CAN: Remove Sharia judicial system from constitution

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday recommended the removal of Sharia, which is the Islamic law from the 1999 Constitution in order to main the secularity of the country. Alternatively, the apex Christian body said Christian Ecclesiastical Courts System should be established as the judicial system for the Christians in the country. President of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica