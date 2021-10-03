Plateau community raises the alarm over illegal arrests

Plateau community, Dakunji in Vwang District, Jos South Local Government Area, has raised the alarm over the invasion of their villages by the Nigeria Army under the Operation SAFE HAVEN and illegally arrested Hon. Davou Nyango, former secretary of the local government.

The community alleged that the military, which invaded the village at the wee hours of Monday 13, September 2021, burgled into the resident of Jon. Nyango, apprehended and whisked him to the headquarters of the Operation Safe Haven in Jos.

Chairman, Dakunji Concerned Citizens Forum, Mr. Pam Logyang, who addressed the press at a conference in Jos, said the Military came that night and shot sporadically into the air which the community thought were kidnappers.

Longyang said that men of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) a military task force set up to maintain peace in Plateau, also brutalized Hon. Nyango and inflicted injuries on his eye.

“On the midnight of September 13, the military without prior notice or warrant of the arrest went to the residence of Nyango, a former transitional secretary, Jos South Local Government Area, broke into his house and whisked him away.

“The unholy act has caused panic in our community, where innocent villagers are currently living in fear and many are terrified as a result of the nervous shocks they received from the invasion.

“The military shotguns sporadically into the air. This led to heart attacks on many aged persons who are now between life and death in the aftermath of the incident.”

Logyang said members of the community traced and found Nyango at the Operation Safe Haven Headquarters in Jos where he was questioned for a crime he never committed.

