Plateau council chair hails swift intervention of security agencies

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Chairman, Langtang North Local Government of Plateau State, Hon. Joshua Laven Ubandoma has commended security agencies for beefing up security in the area after he raised an alarm over influx of strangers.
Ubandoma gave the commendation in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Jos, the state capital
It would be recalled that the Chairman on August 27, 2021 during a press briefing in Jos, alerted security agencies over thr influx of strange persons into Langtang North Local Government Council.
“The situation is calm now because the security agencies responded within 24 hours after the alarm. I must commend Police Area Commander, ACP Bayo Surudeen, he was up and doing and the Forward Operation Base (FOB) Commander Lt. Col JN Azi who also responded swiftly.
“Since then the security personnel comprising the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force have been patrolling virtually everywhere. This means that if security agencies are aware of impending situation, they will swiftly respond to curtail. They have been combing virtually every nooks and crannies of Langtang North,” he said.
He said that vigilante and hunters were also on red alert in the communities to complement the efforts of the security agencies.
Ubandoma hoped that the security agencies would not withdraw their men because the situation is now calm.

