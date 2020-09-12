Plateau court adjourns Mailafia’s case against IGP to Sept 29

Justice Arum Ashom of High Court 5, Jos Plateau State has adjourned until September 29, for ruling on application for the enforcement of fundamental right filed by a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mailafia had approached the court seeking the enforcement of his fundamental right when he was invited by the police to appear before it in August this year for criminal investigation presumably, on a matter he is already being investigated upon by the Department of State Service (DSS).

When the matter came up yesterday, counsel for the applicant, Pius Akubo (SAN), told the court the application was brought pursuant to section 206 of the fundamental human right and dated and filed September 1 and contained nine prayers stated on the face of the application. He added that the application was supported by a 26 paragraph affidavit deposed to by the applicant adding that there were three briefs attached to the affidavit in support of the application with three exhibits marked exhibit x1 x2 and x3. The counsel said there was a written address in support of the application and adopted same. He said that in reply to the counter affidavit of the respondents, they also filed a further and better counter affidavit based on point of and adopted all.

