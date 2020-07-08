Metro & Crime

Plateau disowns illegal School of Nursing and Midwifery

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Plateau State government has dissociated itself from signing what it called “an illegal memorandum of Understanding (MoU)” with a proposed Hill School of Nursing and Midwifery Jos for the use of public health centres and institutions of the state as practicing areas for the private school.
Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Nimkong Ndam Lar disclosed this to New Telegraph on Wednesday in Jos.
He said the Hill School of Nursing and Midwifery Jos is a proposed school which is yet to fulfil the approved requirements of the state government, describing the circulated MoU as illegal.
Lar noted that government will place sanctions on the Hill School and any institution found violating the state order.
“It has come to the notice of the Plateau State government through the Ministry of Health that an illegal Memorandum of Understanding (MoO) is going round our public health training and practicing institutions to use them as practice areas for a proposed Hill School of Nursing and Midwifery Jos, which is yet to be approved,” he said.
He added that the Ministry of Health is the only organ saddled with the responsibility of committing the government into any partnership with organisations pertaining to health matters in the state.
“Therefore, the Ministry of Health is dissociating itself from the said MoU by the proprietor of thr proposed Hill School of Nursing and Midwifery Jos,” he said.

