News

Plateau Electoral Commission recruits 8,500 ad-hoc staff ahead of October LG

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, said it has begun recruitment of 8,500 Ad-hoc Staff to conduct the Local Government Elections in all the 17 Local Government council Areas of the State in October. Secretary of PLASIEC, Barr. Ishaku Bashiri; said the Ad-hoc staff recruit-ment will be done in all the seven Local Government Areas of the state starting from 18th to 21st September, 2021. It would be recalled that the PLASIEC chairman Mr Fabian Ntung has said they were ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

However the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State had raised an alarm that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission PLASIEC has a grand plan to exclude the Party from participating in the October Local government elections in the State. Secretary of the Caretaker Committee in the state Hon. Patrick Ogbu, while briefing Journalists at the PDP Office Jos at the weekend said, PLASIEC has refused to issue nomination forms to their legitimate and duly elected candidates of the party for the LG Elections.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

India, Pakistan agree to stop cross-border firing in Kashmir

Posted on Author Reporter

  India and Pakistan’s militaries said on Thursday that they had agreed to stop firing along their disputed border in Kashmir, where such gunfire has been frequent in recent months, often killing or maiming people living in the area. “In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO […]
News Top Stories

Olu of Warri: Missing crown can’t stop coronation –Prince

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Uncle to the Olu of Warri- Designate Prince Yemi Emiko has allayed fears over the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko on Saturday following the widely reported missing crown. This is as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 5, Benin, Edo State, declared two sons of the immediate past Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, […]
News Top Stories

PIB: National interest’ll guide passage -Senate President

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has given assurance that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will be passed before the end of June 2021, as the joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives are almost concluding writing their reports.   Speaking at the opening of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica