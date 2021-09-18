Plateau Electoral Commission recruits 8,500 ad-hoc staff ahead of October LG

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission, PLASIEC, said it has begun recruitment of 8,500 Ad-hoc Staff to conduct the Local Government Elections in all the 17 Local Government council Areas of the State in October. Secretary of PLASIEC, Barr. Ishaku Bashiri; said the Ad-hoc staff recruit-ment will be done in all the seven Local Government Areas of the state starting from 18th to 21st September, 2021. It would be recalled that the PLASIEC chairman Mr Fabian Ntung has said they were ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

However the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State had raised an alarm that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission PLASIEC has a grand plan to exclude the Party from participating in the October Local government elections in the State. Secretary of the Caretaker Committee in the state Hon. Patrick Ogbu, while briefing Journalists at the PDP Office Jos at the weekend said, PLASIEC has refused to issue nomination forms to their legitimate and duly elected candidates of the party for the LG Elections.

Like this: Like Loading...