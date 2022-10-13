Plateau: Equal Access advocates more women’s inclusion in peace building

Equal Access International (EAI), a leading communication for social change International a Non-governmental Organisation (INGO), has advocated for increased women’s inclusion and participation in peace building and conflict resolution to secure rural communities in Plateau State.

The Country Director, EAI, Maji Peterx disclosed this on Thursday in Jos during a one-day workshop on the development and drafting of the Action Plan (LAP) in Barkin-Ladi, Jos South and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

He explained that the EAI is developing a local action plan on the United Nation security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) to increase women’s inclusion and participation in peace building and security to address issues that triggers violent attacks in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...