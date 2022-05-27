Plateau: Ex-ALGON secretary clinches PDP guber ticket

Ex-Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Secretary Caleb Mutfwang yesterday won the Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary. The former Mangu Local Chairman polled 252 votes to defeat Chief Wungak Kefas, who scored 113 votes. Timothy Golu, Letep Dabangs and others stepped down just before the election started. Speaking after the election, Mutfwang praised the leader of the party, former Governor Jonah Jang; Senator Istifanus Gyang and others for their contribution to the development of Plateau APC He promised to give residents the leadership that they deserve. Mutfwang sought the support of the stakehold-ers to enable the PDP to chase the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of the Government House.

