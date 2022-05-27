News

Plateau: Ex-ALGON secretary clinches PDP guber ticket

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Ex-Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Secretary Caleb Mutfwang yesterday won the Plateau State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary. The former Mangu Local Chairman polled 252 votes to defeat Chief Wungak Kefas, who scored 113 votes. Timothy Golu, Letep Dabangs and others stepped down just before the election started. Speaking after the election, Mutfwang praised the leader of the party, former Governor Jonah Jang; Senator Istifanus Gyang and others for their contribution to the development of Plateau APC He promised to give residents the leadership that they deserve. Mutfwang sought the support of the stakehold-ers to enable the PDP to chase the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of the Government House.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Alleged gratification: ICPC arrests 4 NIS officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of four Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials, and one other, “for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime’. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, gave the names of the the suspects as […]
News Top Stories

Terrorism: US ready to assist FG identify B’Haram sponsors –Envoy

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…says both govt officials’ve met thrice in two months Purchase of Tucano fighter jets good omen –Europe Air Force chief In a move aimed at assisting Nigeria address its security challenges, especially the menace of the Boko Haram issue and those masterminding it, the United States has expressed its readiness to help Nigeria identify sponsors […]
News

APC NEC members pledge support for caretaker committee

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) under the umbrella of Integrity Group have pledged support for the APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) being led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.   The group in its letter of loyalty, also presented members of its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica