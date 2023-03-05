Plateau expects nothing, but true change –Bagos

A member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau, also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Anti-Corruption, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the governorship election next Saturday. Bagos who has just won another term into the lower house said he was excited by his victory, adding that he took “this victory, and every single vote that has been given to him as a vote seeking freedom because for my people to trust me with the overwhelming number of votes.

“It means that they’re looking for freedom and so I feel elated, but then at the same time, it gives me concern that we have a lot, a lot of work to do, to be able to redeem the people that have voted us into office, from what we are going through as a people in the country at the moment.” On his expectations from the gubernatorial election he said: “from what we have seen so far, it clearly shows that people are yearning for true change, and we’re expecting nothing but true change during the governorship election, that the PDP will take the victory not just because we want PDP to win but because we want to change to come into Plateau State.

“We know how people have gone through leadership that is not people-oriented and we know that the PDP gives people that true sense of belonging on the plateau spirit on the Plateau that the dream that all of us are interested in, already with the National Assembly elections in the state it is the clear indication that PDP will win the 11th March, 2023 governorship, we will stand against any manipulation. During the 25 February, 2023 poll, PDP has so far produced three Senate seats, and five House of Representatives seats out of eight, which shows that PDP is winning Plateau State. Other seats that were manipulated, we will surely go to court to recover them.

“As far as Nigerians are concerned, APC didn’t win the presidential election. You all know what happened. PDP performed very well, and we know the results were manipulated, but action has been taken to ensure that INEC reverses their illegal declaration. Nigerians are waiting to see what the judiciary will do, and hope and have a full assurance that the PDP will come out victorious. APC has failed this country and we will not allow injustice. Our votes must count.”

Like this: Like Loading...