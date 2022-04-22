Metro & Crime

Plateau farmers call for help as herders destroy 15 hectares of farmlands

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Farmers in Kuru District, Jos South Local of Plateau State have cried for help from government, following the destruction of their farmlands measuring about 15 hectares by suspected Fulani herdsmen. A farmer whose farmland was also destroyed, Da Obadiah Pam-Vwos told our Correspondent that the herders have been terrorising the farmers in recent years leading to the destruction of his Banana plantation, maize cassava, vegetables, carrots and other plants worth over ten million naira. New Telegraph visited the farmland yesterday morning and witnessed the extent of destruction of farm crops especially banana, maize, cassava, carrots and other vegetables.

Da Pam also disclosed that he obtained loans worth millions of naira from financial institutions to cultivate the farm, but with the destruction he doesn’t know what to do. Pam-Vwos pleaded with the government and the international community to come to their rescue by saving them from the hands of the deadly herdsmen and help in recouping their investment. Another farmer who is a clergy, Rev. Gyang also narrated how the Fulani herdsmen bring cows mostly on Sundays to graze on his carrot farm that he spent millions of naira on.

Confirming the incident, representative of the District Head of Kuru, Da Bulus Pwajok Kwis explained that the herders mostly graze mischievously on Sundays when the farmers who are Christians go for worship and in some cases at night with dangerous weapons to feed their cows with the crops. He lamented that despite reporting to government and the Special Task Force, nothing has been done to stop the menace. He expressed fears that with the coming of the rains, farmers are not sure of their security during the farming season, a development he said will impact negatively on the issue of food security in the state. “Majority of our people are farmers and the farm is the only source of livelihood, now that our farms are being destroyed and our lives in danger, we are calling on government to take immediate action before we go for self-help.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill naval officer, stray bullet kills woman in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Gunmen have killed a naval officer at a check-point at Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State. The armed men reportedly ambushed naval officers at their duty post and shot the victim.   Also, a stray bullet from an officer of the newly inaugurated Delta State Security outfit – Operation Delta Hawk, […]
Metro & Crime

Lekki shooting: Sanwo-Olu, others sued over panel’s composition

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Lagos over the composition of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on police brutality and alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers in Lekki. In the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1572/20, the plaintiffs, Adekunle Augustine and Semion Akogwu, argued that as a party in the matter, […]
Metro & Crime

Slain Zamfara Speaker’sfather honored with funeral prayer in absentia

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d Gusau

The slain father of the Zamfara State Speaker, Alhaji Mu’azu Magarya who was killed while under armed bandits captivity was yesterday honored with a funeral prayer in absentia, led by the State Chairman, Ulama Consultative Forum, Sheikh Abubakar Aliyu Fari at the Speaker’s residence in Gusau.   Speaking before the prayer, the state Commissioner for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica