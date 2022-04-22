Plateau farmers call for help as herders destroy 15 hectares of farmlands

Farmers in Kuru District, Jos South Local of Plateau State have cried for help from government, following the destruction of their farmlands measuring about 15 hectares by suspected Fulani herdsmen. A farmer whose farmland was also destroyed, Da Obadiah Pam-Vwos told our Correspondent that the herders have been terrorising the farmers in recent years leading to the destruction of his Banana plantation, maize cassava, vegetables, carrots and other plants worth over ten million naira. New Telegraph visited the farmland yesterday morning and witnessed the extent of destruction of farm crops especially banana, maize, cassava, carrots and other vegetables.

Da Pam also disclosed that he obtained loans worth millions of naira from financial institutions to cultivate the farm, but with the destruction he doesn’t know what to do. Pam-Vwos pleaded with the government and the international community to come to their rescue by saving them from the hands of the deadly herdsmen and help in recouping their investment. Another farmer who is a clergy, Rev. Gyang also narrated how the Fulani herdsmen bring cows mostly on Sundays to graze on his carrot farm that he spent millions of naira on.

Confirming the incident, representative of the District Head of Kuru, Da Bulus Pwajok Kwis explained that the herders mostly graze mischievously on Sundays when the farmers who are Christians go for worship and in some cases at night with dangerous weapons to feed their cows with the crops. He lamented that despite reporting to government and the Special Task Force, nothing has been done to stop the menace. He expressed fears that with the coming of the rains, farmers are not sure of their security during the farming season, a development he said will impact negatively on the issue of food security in the state. “Majority of our people are farmers and the farm is the only source of livelihood, now that our farms are being destroyed and our lives in danger, we are calling on government to take immediate action before we go for self-help.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...