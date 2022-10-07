News

Plateau: FIDA advocates women inclusion in conflict resolution

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has advocated for women inclusion in conflict resolution and in promoting peace in Plateau State. The state Chairperson of FIDA, Mrs Obioma Achilefu, stated this yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Riyom Local Government Area of the state She said the project is in partnership with Foreign Affairs Trade and Development, Canada, to promote the inclusion of women in peace building in communities ravaged by crises. “This project affirms that women in conflictridden societies’ possess important strategic insights and competency for addressing security challenges affecting them and their communities.

“Women are active agents of peace in armed conflict, unfortunately their role as key players and change agents of peace has been largely unrecognised, which is the reason we are demanding for total inclusion. “Including the gender, which is mostly affected by violent conflicts, would help in identifying how much of a change it will bring to minimising conflicts in communities,” she said.

 

