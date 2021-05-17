Plateau fixes Oct 9 to conduct LG elections

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) has fixed October 9, 2021 to conduct elections in all the 17 local government council areas of the state.

The PLASIEC Chairman, Mr Fabian Ntung, who disclosed on Monday while addressing journalists in Jos, said the election timetable and guidelines for the poll would be released to all political parties and the media on Tuesday.

“We called you here to inform you that the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) is in for another electoral circle. If you recall we conducted local government elections on October 10, 2018 and time is fast approaching, four months left now. “In view of that and with the powers conferred on us by the PLASIEC Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the 2010 Electoral act as amended, we have the responsibility to start preparations for conducting elections in all the 17 local government areas of the state,” he said.

While commenting on the four local governments where elections were not held in October, 2018 as a result insecurity, the chairman said security officials have given them clearance, insisting elections will be conducted in Riyom, Barki Ladi, Jos North and Jos South LGAs respectively.

