Plateau: Fresh attack by suspected herdsmen claim 7 lives

Musa Pam, Jos

Suspected Fulani bandits, yesterday night, attacked Danda Chugwi village of Jos South Local Government of Plateau State, killing seven persons and injuring several others.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Rwas Rwang Tengwong, who confirmed the killings to New Telegraph yesterday in Jos, said the attack happened on Sunday, at around 10:00pm.

 

He disclosed that several others sustained serious gunshot injuries and have been taken to Vom Christian Hospital, for immediate medical attention, noting that the development has created so much tension in the community.

Our correspondent reports that this killing is coming less than 24 hours after 18 other persons lost their lives during a clash between bandits and members of vigilance group in the Wase Council Area of the state on Saturday.

The State Police Command and the Military Special Tasks Force in the state are yet to issue any public statement regarding the killings as at time of filling this report.

 

